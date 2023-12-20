He's one of the highest-grossing actors ever and a pop-culture icon. As Samuel L. Jackson turns 75, we look at the prolific actor's wide range of roles and offscreen activities.He's one of the most iconic figures in Hollywood: Samuel L. Jackson. From "Pulp Fiction" to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jackson has left an indelible mark on cinema, with his commanding presence and unmistakable voice, as well as his versatility as an actor.

Born in Washington, D.C., on December 21, 1948, Samuel Leroy Jackson was an only child raised by his mother and grandparents in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He attended the historically Black Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, first studying Marine Biology, then switching to Architecture and finally Drama.

It was at Morehouse that he also became involved in the civil rights movement. In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine this year, he said that involvement led to the FBI visiting his mother in 1969 and telling her "something bad was going to happen to [him]" if he did not leave Atlanta. So she put her son on a plane to Los Angeles.

He had small roles in independent and television films, then moved to New York in 1976, where he worked in theater. Jackson had his first professional stage role in a production of Bertolt Brecht's play "Mother Courage and her Children."

Career-defining collaborations

But it was his collaboration with director Spike Lee (a fellow Morehouse alumnus) that really launched his career.

In 1989, Jackson starred in Lee's "Do the Right Thing," a film that showcased his acting skills and paved the way for future collaborations between the two. So far, Jackson has appeared in six of Lee's films, including "Mo' Better Blues" (1990), "Jungle Fever" (1991) and "Chi-Raq" (2015).

Another influential director for Jackson's career is Quentin Tarantino, who cast him as the Bible-quoting hitman Jules Winnfield in his hugely successful 1994 film "Pulp Fiction." Jackson's gripping performance, coupled with his delivery of Tarantino's now-famous Ezekiel 25:17 monologue, made him an international star and earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Their collaboration has continued with films like "Jackie Brown" (1997) and "Django Unchained" (2012). Tarantino's sharp and carefully crafted dialogue finds a perfect expression in Jackson's delivery, creating moments that linger in the audience's memory long after the credits roll.

Distinctive characters

From the menacing villain in "Die Hard with a Vengeance" (1995) to the wise and powerful Jedi Master Mace Windu in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, or more comic turns like the superhero Frozone in the "Incredibles" animated films, Jackson's acting range is impressive. He transitions smoothly among genres, pouring authenticity and charisma into every role.

His portrayal of Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with a post-credits scene in "Iron Man" (2008), has made him a symbol of authority and leadership for an entire generation of moviegoers. The character's inclusion in various Marvel films and television series solidifies Jackson's place in the pantheon of pop culture icons.

Activism and philanthropy

But Jackson's influence extends beyond acting. He's long been an advocate for diversity in the film industry, using his platform to address the lack of representation both in front of and behind the camera.

Jackson is also known for his philanthropy and commitment to social justice. He supports various charities and causes, including organizations focused on education and health. His involvement with One for the Boys, a charity dedicated to raising awareness about male cancers, showcases his commitment to making a positive impact on the world beyond the realm of entertainment.

Despite his larger-than-life persona on screen, Jackson is known for his down-to-earth demeanor off-screen. He is candid in interviews, and unafraid to speak his mind on issues ranging from politics to race relations. He's also been open about his past struggles with substance abuse, and he's described his passion for golf (Jackson's contracts stipulate he get two days off per week off to play) as replacing a previous addiction.

A pop culture icon

His voice is instantly recognizable, making him a sought-after narrator for documentaries, commercials, and even GPS navigation systems. His famous catchphrases, delivered with trademark gusto, have become ingrained in the cultural lexicon, further solidifying his status as a pop culture icon.

As Samuel L. Jackson reaches the milestone age of 75, he's already established himself as one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. Whether he's wielding a lightsaber, reciting iconic monologues, or advocating for social change, Jackson has created an enduring legacy in the world of entertainment.

