SC to Hear Petitions Seeking Restoration of 4G Internet Connectivity Services in J-K on Monday

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear petitions seeking restoration of 4G internet connectivity services in Jammu and Kashmir on May 4.On April 21, on a petition filed by an NGO seeking its directions for the restoration of 4G mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, the apex court had asked the Central government and Jammu and Kashmir administration to file its detailed response.Notably, internet services were suspended in J-K in August last year after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.While the 2G services on postpaid mobile phones and broadband have been restored, 4G services still remain suspended. (ANI)

