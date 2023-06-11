New York [US], June 11 (ANI): Recent research has shown that one to four percent of the genomes of contemporary humans, whose ancestors left Africa, contain Neanderthal DNA; nonetheless, it has remained unclear how much of those genes are still actively impacting human characteristics.

A multi-institutional research team led by Cornell University has created a new set of computational genetic tools to examine the genetic impacts of 50,000-year-old interbreeding between humans of non-African descent and Neanderthals. (The study applies exclusively to descendants of people who came from Africa before Neanderthals died out, and in particular, those of European descent.)

In a study published in eLife, the researchers reported that some Neanderthal genes are responsible for certain traits in modern humans, including several with a significant influence on the immune system. Overall, however, the study shows that modern human genes are winning out over successive generations.

"Interestingly, we found that several of the identified genes involved in modern human immune, metabolic and developmental systems might have influenced human evolution after the ancestors' migration out of Africa," said study co-lead author April (Xinzhu) Wei, an assistant professor of computational biology in the College of Arts and Sciences. "We have made our custom software available for free download and use by anyone interested in further research."

Using a vast dataset from the UK Biobank consisting of genetic and trait information of nearly 300,000 Brits of non-African ancestry, the researchers analyzed more than 235,000 genetic variants likely to have originated from Neanderthals. They found that 4,303 of those differences in DNA are playing a substantial role in modern humans and influencing 47 distinct genetic traits, such as how fast someone can burn calories or a person's natural immune resistance to certain diseases.

Unlike previous studies that could not fully exclude genes from modern human variants, the new study leveraged more precise statistical methods to focus on the variants attributable to Neanderthal genes.

While the study used a dataset of almost exclusively white individuals living in the United Kingdom, the new computational methods developed by the team could offer a path forward in gleaning evolutionary insights from other large databases to delve deeper into archaic humans' genetic influences on modern humans.

"For scientists studying human evolution interested in understanding how interbreeding with archaic humans tens of thousands of years ago still shapes the biology of many present-day humans, this study can fill in some of those blanks," said senior investigator Sriram Sankararaman, an associate professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. "More broadly, our findings can also provide new insights for evolutionary biologists looking at how the echoes of these types of events may have both beneficial and detrimental consequences." (ANI)

