Mumbai, June 11: Seattle District Court Judge Barbara Jacobs Rothstein has issued an order for an exclusively women-only nude spa in Washington to allow transgender women, including those who have not undergone genital surgery. The discrimination ruling against Olympus Spa, which was filed by transgender activist Haven Wilvich, who proudly asserts that she is “more woman” than many feminists who’re “only incidental”, has been upheld by Judge Rothstein. The owner of the spa had previously banned pre-op trans women with penises from the facility.

The New York Post reported the traditional Korean Spa had maintained that its “women-only rule … is essential for the safety, legal protection, and well-being of our customers.” The court heard that the spa willingly accepted transgender women — but “only if they have ‘gone through post-operative sex confirmation surgery.'” Wilvich called the spa to seek a response on the rule, to which the facility responded with, “Pre-op trans women were not allowed.” Noting that the spa broke Washington state law, Wilvich filed the violation. Missouri Prohibits Trans Girls From Female Sports Teams at School, Bans Gender-Affirming Care for Minors.

According to a report published by the Daily Mail, the Korean spa, which is modelled on Jjimjilbang, a gender-segregated bathhouse in Korea, rejected Haven Wilvich’s application in January 2020 and allegedly told her she was not welcome. Wilvich lodged a complaint with the Washington State Human Rights Commission (WSHRC), declaring herself a transgender woman who is biologically assigned male at birth and has not pursued sex reassignment surgery. Pregnant Trans Man Logan Brown Is GLAMOUR's June Pride Month 2023 Cover Star, View Pics.

The spa's president and owner argued that they are both Christian and said their faith was another reason they did not want to let biological males into the facility. The spa's president and owner contested Wilvich's assertions, saying there was no documentation they ever entered the spa. However, the court upheld the WSHRC ruling and ordered the spa to allow trans women and remove all references to “biological women” on their website.

