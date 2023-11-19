Science News | Medication Significantly Decreases TB Growth, Find Scientists

Washington DC [US], November 19 (ANI): A promising new cancer treatment looks to be especially successful against tuberculosis (TB), one of the world's most fatal infectious diseases.
Texas Biomedical Research Institute (Texas Biomed) scientists discovered that the medication significantly decreases TB growth, especially in drug-resistant bacteria. The findings, published in the journal Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy, were made in unique cellular models containing TB-infected human cells, which can aid in the screening of future TB medications and therapies such as this one.
The medication tested in this study comprises two molecules, one of which is already FDA-approved for use in cancer patients and another that is being tested in Phase 1/2 cancer clinical trials.
The substances assist the body in initiating natural cell death processes in specified locations, whether malignant cells or, in this case, cells infected with Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M.tb), the bacteria that causes tuberculosis (TB).
Every year, TB kills more than 1.6 million people worldwide. The bacterium attacks the lungs mostly. Patients must take antibiotics for months to control active infection; drug resistance is on the rise, making treatment even more difficult.
Dr Schlesinger's lab at Texas Biomed is focused on understanding the fundamental biological interactions between airborne-transmissible bacteria and humans and then using those insights to identify potential treatment targets.
M.tb blocks a normal cell death process called apoptosis. This allows the bacteria to grow inside immune cells in the lungs, called alveolar macrophages. This new paper shows that by inhibiting two key proteins, MCL-1 and BCL-2, M.tb can no longer hijack the apoptosis process and macrophages are able to kill M.tb.
Importantly, this happens inside granuloma structures, the dense cellular clumps that the body forms around M.tb to try to contain it. Antibiotics and other treatments have a notoriously difficult time penetrating granulomas, which is one reason why M.tb is so hard to eliminate."Immunotherapy has been a game-changer in the cancer field by finding ways to help a patient's own immune system fight tumours more effectively," said Larry