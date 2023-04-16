Washington [US], April 16 (ANI): The use of antibiotics can be beneficial in treating bacterial infections, but they can also destroy the beneficial microorganisms that are found in the gut, which can have long-term health effects.

Currently, several preventative medications have been identified by new research that is being presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Copenhagen, Denmark (15-18 April). These medications may lessen the collateral damage caused by antibiotics while maintaining their effectiveness against harmful bacteria.

Also Read | Why Are Mumbai Indians Wearing MI Women's WPL Jersey Against KKR in IPL 2023 Match? Know Reason.

The unique study by Dr Lisa Maier and Dr Camille V. Goemans from the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, Heidelberg, Germany and colleagues, which analysed the effects of 144 different antibiotics on the abundance of the most common gut bacteria, offers novel insights into reducing the adverse effects of antibiotic treatment on the gut microbiome.

The trillions of microorganisms in the human gut profoundly impact health by aiding digestion, providing nutrients and metabolites, and working with the immune system to fend off harmful bacteria and viruses.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: After 4% DA Hike, Central Government Employees Set to Get Basic Salary Increment; Know How Much Salary Will Increase.

Antibiotics can damage these microbial communities, resulting in an imbalance that can lead to recurrent gastrointestinal problems caused by Clostridioides difficile infections as well as long-term health problems such as obesity, allergies, asthma and other immunological or inflammatory diseases.

Despite this well-known collateral damage, which antibiotics affect which types of bacterial species, and whether these negative side effects be mitigated has not been studied systematically because of technical challenges.

To find out more, researchers systematically analysed the growth and survival of 27 different bacterial species commonly found in the gut following treatment with 144 different antibiotics. They also assessed the minimal inhibitory concentration (MIC) - the minimal concentration of an antibiotic required to stop bacteria from growing - for over 800 of these antibiotic-bacteria combinations.

The results revealed that the majority of gut bacteria had slightly higher MICs than disease-causing bacteria, suggesting that at commonly used antibiotic concentrations, most of the tested gut bacteria would not be affected.

However, two widely used antibiotic classes - tetracyclines and macrolides - not only stopped healthy bacteria growing at much lower concentrations than those required to stop the growth of disease-causing bacteria, but they also killed more than half of the gut bacterial species they tested, potentially altering the gut microbiome composition for a long time.

As drugs interact differently across different bacterial species, the researchers investigated whether a second drug could be used to protect the gut microbes. They combined the antibiotics erythromycin (a macrolide) and doxycycline (a tetracycline) with a set of 1,197 pharmaceuticals to identify suitable drugs that would protect two abundant gut bacterial species (Bacteriodes vulgatus and Bacteriodes uniformis) from the antibiotics.

The researchers identified several promising drugs including the anticoagulant dicumarol, the gout medication benzbromarone, and two anti-inflammatory drugs, tolfenamic acid and diflunisal.

Importantly, these drugs did not compromise the effectiveness of the antibiotics against disease-causing bacteria.

Further experiments showed that these antidote drugs also protected natural bacterial communities derived from human stool samples and in living mice. "This Herculean undertaking by an international team of scientists has identified a novel approach that combines antibiotics with a protective antidote to help keep the gut microbiome healthy and reduce the harmful side effects of antibiotics without compromising their efficiency," says Dr Ulrike Lober, of the Max-Delbruck-Center for Molecular Medicine in Berlin, Germany who is presenting the research at ECCMID. "Despite our promising findings, further research is needed to identify optimum and personalised combinations of antidote drugs and to exclude any potential long-term effects on the gut microbiome." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)