Scoreboard at Tea: India Vs NZ

Wellington, Feb 21 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.

India 1st Innings:

Prithvi Shaw b Southee 16

Mayank Agarwal c Jamieson b Boult 34

Cheteshwar Pujara c Watling b Jamieson 11

Virat Kohli c Taylor b Jamieson 2

Ajinkya Rahane batting 38

Hanuma Vihari c Watling b Jamieson 7

Rishabh Pant batting 10

Extras: (LB-1 W-3) 4

Total: (For 5 wickets from 55 overs) 122

Fall of Wickets: 1/16 2/35 3/40 4/88 5/101

Bowling: Tim Southee 14-4-27-1, Trent Boult 14-2-44-1, Colin de Grandhomme 11-5-12-0, Kyle Jamieson 14-2-38-3, Ajaz Patel 2-2-0-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)