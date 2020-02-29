Scoreboard: India Vs New Zealand, Tea, Day 1

Christchurch, Feb 29 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day one of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings:

Prithvi Shaw c Latham b Jamieson 54

Mayank Agarwal lbw b Boult 7

Cheteshwar Pujara batting 53

Virat Kohli lbw b Southee 3

Ajinkya Rahane c Taylor b Southee 7

Hanuma Vihari c Watling b Wagner 55

Extras (B-4, LB-6, WD-5) 15

Total (For 5 wickets in 53.4 overs) 194

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-80, 85, 4-113, 5-194.

Bowling: Tim Southee 13-5-38-2, Trent Boult 12-2-51-1, Colin de Grandhomme 9-2-31-0, Kyle Jamieson 10-1-35-1, Neil Wagner 9.4-2-29-1.

