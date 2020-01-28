Second Day's Play Between Mumbai and HP Washed out

Dharamsala, Jan 28 (PTI) The second day's play in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B game between Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh was washed out without a ball being bowled here on Tuesday.

On the opening day on Monday, Sarfaraz Khan struck an unbeaten 226 to propel Mumbai to a commanding 372 for five.

A morning drizzle first delayed the start of play and later, umpires S Ravi and Vineet Kulkarni, after consultation with curator Sunil Chauhan, called it off at the picturesque HPCA Stadium.

In the last game against Uttar Pradesh, Sarfaraz had hit an unbeaten triple century and he is now eyeing another one, a rare feat in any kind of cricket.

In other Group B encounters, Karnataka reduced Railways to 160 for seven at the Karnail Singh Stadium in the national capital.

At the Holkar Stadium in Indore, hosts Madhya Pradesh took a crucial first-innings lead after bundling out Uttar Pradesh for 216 and were placed at 105 for three in their second essay, with skipper Naman Ojha unbeaten on 20 in the company of Yash Dubey (4).

Overall, MP led by 119 runs.

At the Motibaug ground in Vadodara, Saurashtra, who are in a spot of bother at 23 for two, need another 177 runs for an outright win against hosts Baroda.

Brief Scores:

In Dharamshala: Mumbai: 372/5 v/s Himachal Pradesh – No play on Day 2

In New Delhi (Karnail Singh Stadium): Railways 160/7 (Avinash Yadav 62, Arindam Ghosh 50 not out; Prateek Jain 4-29, Abhimanyu Mithun 2-38) v/s Karnataka.

At Indore: Madhya Pradesh 230 and 105/3 (Rameez Khan 32, Rajat Patidar 25; Saurabh Kumar 2-15) v/s Uttar Pradesh 216 (Saurabh Kumar 98 not out; Rinku Singh 53; Ravi Yadav 5-61; Gourav Yadav 3-73) Madhya Pradesh lead by 119 runs.

At Vadodara: Baroda 154 and 187 (Deepak Hooda 52, Yusuf Pathan 46; Jaydev Unadkat 6-72, Chetan Sakariya 2-39) v/s Saurashtra 142 (Harvik Desai 31, Chirag Jani 29; L Meriwala 5-64; A Sheth 3-25) and 23/2 (Avi Barot 12; L Meriwala 2-17). Saurashtra need 177 runs to win.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)