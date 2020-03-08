Sehwag, Ashwin, Others Hail Women Indian Cricketers' Performance in T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday hailed Indian cricket team's performance despite facing a defeat at the hands of Australia in the final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup.Ashwin took to twitter and wrote: "Great campaign for the @BCCIWomen, well done @wvraman and the entire team for making us all proud. Onwards and upwards Ok hand. Congrats to the @AusWomenCricket for a dominating performance on the big night. Clapping hands sign#WomenWorldCup2020."On International Women's Day, Australia women displayed an all-round performance to defeat India by 85 runs to win their fifth title here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)."Our girls gave their everything, just had one bad day but it was so wonderful to see the way in which they played barring today. Wishing them better luck next time. Congratulations to Australia on winning the #T20WorldCup," Sehwag wrote on the microblogging website.Former Indian cricket VVS Laxman congratulated Australia and praised Harmanpreet Kaur-led side's performance."Congratulations @AusWomenCricket on winning the #T20WorldCup To the @BCCIWomen team,we all are very proud of your achievement. Really enjoyed the way you all played throughout the tournament. Good luck for your future matches," Laxman tweeted.Irfan Pathan tweeted: "Not the result we wanted, but really proud of our girls.Dil jeetne wala cricket khela humari ladkiyon ne.@BCCIWomen #TeamIndia #WorldCup #WomensDay2020."After opting to bat first in the decider, Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy played knocks of 78 and 75 runs respectively to take Australia's score to 184/4 in the allotted twenty overs.During India's chase, Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen picked four and three wickets respectively to bundle out India on 99 runs.Before this edition, Australia had won the tournament in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018. Also, the final of the tournament between India and Australia witnessed the highest attendance for a women's cricket match globally. 86,174 people attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final at MCG. (ANI)

