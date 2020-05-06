Selena Gomez to Host Quarantine Cooking Series for HBO Max

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 6 (PTI) Singer Selena Gomez is set to host a quarantine-themed cooking show for HBO Max.

The upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to the yet-to-be-titled project, reported Deadline.

Gomez will also executive produce via her July Moon Productions, along with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation.

Each episode will see the singer-actor partner remotely with a different chef, where they will explore a variety of cuisines, and share tips and tricks.

The show will highlight a food-related charity in every episode, while inviting audiences to follow along at home.

The project marks second collaboration between Holzman and Saidman, and Gomez after 2019's acclaimed docuseries "Living Undocumented", which Saidman also co-directed.

Gomez is also known for backing hit Netflix original series "13 Reasons Why".

The HBO Max series will premiere this summer. PTI

