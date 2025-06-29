Delhi is set to experience its first-ever artificial rain through cloud seeding between July 4 and 11, aiming to combat rising air pollution levels. The initiative, led by CM Rekha Gupta’s government and overseen by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, involves five aircraft sorties dispersing a specially formulated seeding mixture developed by IIT Kanpur. Reportedly, the flights will cover low-security air zones in northwest and outer Delhi, targeting moisture-rich clouds to accelerate rainfall. The Environment Department has coordinated with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and sought approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 2 Days, Rain Likely to Bring Relief From Heat.

Delhi to Get First Artificial Rain in July

Delhi to Witness First-Ever Artificial Rain to Combat Air Pollution In a first for #Delhi, artificial rain through #cloudseeding is scheduled between 4–11 July as part of efforts to address rising #airpollution levels. The landmark initiative is spearheaded by the Environment… pic.twitter.com/9nz64G0fBP — DD News (@DDNewslive) June 29, 2025

