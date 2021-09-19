Actor Shilpa Shetty has finally reunited with her sister Shamita Shetty after the latter spent six weeks inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. An elated Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with Shamita, whom she fondly calls 'Tunki'. Sharing the picture, in which the 'Dhadkan' actor is seen capturing a selfie while giving her younger sister a tight hug and kiss, she wrote, "And my Tunki is back yaaay. Anthony Anderson Wants to End His Emmys Nomination Streak, Says ‘Time for a Win’.

You not gonna be able to get out of this tight SQUEEZE @shamitashetty_official. Welcome home." The adorable post accumulated more than 3 lakh likes within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform.

Check Out Shilpa Shetty's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

For the unversed, Shamita was among the top 3 finalists of the Karan Johar-hosted reality show. Actor Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy, defeating choreographer Nishant Bhat and Shamita in the finale round.

