Shimla, March 26: Four people, including a woman and her daughter, died when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the Anandpur-Mehli road in the suburbs of Shimla, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place late Tuesday night near Lalpani Bridge. All four died on the spot.

Their bodies were retrieved by police and the state disaster response force and were sent for post-mortem. The victims were identified as Jai Singh Negi, 40, Mukul, 10, Rupa, 45, and her 14-year-old daughter Pragati. All of them were residents of Shimla.

