Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 25 (ANI): A constable sustained minor injuries after being attacked on Tuesday with a beer bottle while attempting to resolve a fight between two parties involved in a road accident near Omega Hospital under Banjara Hills police station limits in Hyderabad, said the Banjara Hills Police.

According to officials, "The incident began with a collision between a car and a two-wheeler. The parties involved started fighting, and a constable stepped in to separate them. However, the two-wheeler rider, in a fit of rage, picked up a nearby beer bottle and attacked the constable. We have taken the rider into custody, and the constable has sustained minor injuries but is out of danger. A case has been registered in connection with the incident."

"The police have taken the rider into custody. The constable sustained minor injuries and is out of danger," said the police.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident. (ANI)

