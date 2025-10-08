New Delhi, October 8: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned for November 12 the plea of Uddhav Thackeray against the decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to recognise the Eknath Shinde group as the official Shiv Sena and grant them the 'bow and arrow' election symbol. A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N Kotishwar Singh said, "We will take it up on November 12."

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Thackeray, sought urgent listing of the matter, saying, "There is urgency. Local elections are scheduled for January. Please hear it at the earliest," Sibal urged. To this, the bench said it will hear the matter on November 12. On February 17, 2024, the Election Commission allotted the name 'Shiv Sena' and its poll symbol 'bow and arrow' to the group led by Shinde. ‘Wolf Doesn’t Become Tiger by Wearing Its Skin’: Eknath Shinde Takes Dig at Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction was allowed to use the name 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' and the symbol of 'flaming torch' for the bye-elections in the Maharashtra assembly. The Election Commission had allowed this interim arrangement in view of the bye-elections in the Maharashtra assembly, scheduled to take place on February 26, 2020. The Thackeray group had challenged the Election Commission of India order allotting the party name to the faction led by Shinde. ‘No Iron Clothes, Don’t Move in Vanity Van’: Eknath Shinde’s Dig at Uddhav Thackrey.

In 2023, the top court had allowed the Election Commission to decide which faction between Thackeray and Shinde would be recognised as the 'real' Shiv Sena party and allotment of the 'bow and arrow' symbol. The Thackeray faction had contended that the Election Commission had failed in its duties as a "neutral arbiter of disputes" under the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order of 1968.

