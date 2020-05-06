Shops Can Now Open at 7 Am in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 6 (PTI) Shops in Punjab, except those in coronavirus containment zones, can now open at 7 am and operate until 3 pm as the state government increased the curfew relaxation time.

Earlier, the government had allowed opening of shops from 9 am to 1 pm.

"The state government has now decided that the shops will remain open from 7 am till 3 pm," as per an order issued by the Punjab Home Affairs and Justice department.

District authorities shall ensure that there is no overcrowding and social-distancing is maintained as advised, said an order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satish Chandra.

Banks shall continue to open for public dealing work only from 9 am till 1 pm, but are allowed to carry out their non-public dealing office work as per their requirement, said the order.

There is, however, no relaxation in containment zones, it said.

