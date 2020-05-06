Shops in Punjab to Remain Open from 7 Am to 3 Pm

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 6 (ANI): Punjab Home Department on Wednesday said that shops would remain open from 7 am to 3 pm in the State during the coronavirus-induced lockdown."The State government has now decided that the shops will remain open from 7 am to 3 pm," said the state Home Department in a notification."The district authorities shall ensure that there is no overcrowding and social distancing is maintained as already advised," adds the notification further.It, however, said that banks shall continue to open for public works only from 9 am to 1 pm but allowed to carry out their non-public dealing office work as per their requirement.On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3, which has now been extended to May 17.According to the official data, a total of 1,451 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the State so far. The total number of COVID-19 active cases has risen to 33,514 with 1,694 deaths in India. (ANI)

