Six More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Chandigarh; Total Count 94

Chandigarh, May 2 (PTI) Six more people were found infected with coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking the infection count to 94 in the union territory on Saturday.

The number of coronavirus cases in the city has gone up by over three times since April 25.

Of the new cases, five were reported from the Bapu Dham colony, the worst-affected area of the city and a containment zone, a health bulletin said.

A 14-year-old boy from the Bapu Dham colony also tested positive for the virus, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,462 samples have been tested in Chandigarh so far, of which 1,339 were declared negative while reports of 28 samples are awaited.

Nineteen coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, the UT Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore expressed concern about the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, a government statement said.

He stressed the need for a continuous and extensive testing of all suspected cases.

He appealed to the residents to maintain proper social distancing.

