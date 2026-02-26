Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 26 (ANI): As South Africa aim to continue their unbeaten run in the ongoing T20 World Cup, their top-orders, skipper Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock, will be the key to success against a red-hot West Indies.

Not only South Africa will be aiming to continue their winning run in T20 WC to help their bid for maiden white-ball world title win on Indian soil, but a Proteas win would make the route to semifinals a little more easier for Team India, whose fortunes in the tournament took a massive dent with a loss to them at Ahmedabad by 76 runs.

Also Read | West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

The Indian audience, who has showered their love and admiration on several South African cricket icons over the years. They would be hoping that De Kock and Markram, two extremely flashy strokemakers and fan favourites, continue their fine run against West Indies in T20Is.

In 15 T20Is against West Indies, de Kock has made 642 runs at an average of 42.80, with a strike rate of over 160, including two centuries and three fifties and best score of 115.

Also Read | Ranji Trophy Final: Paras Dogra Fined 50 Percent Match Fee, Receives Two Demerit Points for Head-Butting Aneesh.

In 14 matches, Markram has scored 425 runs at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of almost 158, with three fifties and best score of 86*.

While Markram is the calm, smooth operator with silky smooth cover drives, cuts and aerial hits in his repertoire, de Kock is an in-and-out assassin, with each swing of his bat threatening to split the cricket ball in half. This pair of ice and fire will be crucial to Proteas' success against WI.

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Jason Smith. (ANI)

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Roston Chase, Johnson Charles. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)