Smuggled Liquor Seized from Two Villages in UP's Shamli District

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 17 (PTI) Smuggled liquor worth Rs 70 lakh was seized in Bidoli and Kairana villages in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

Police intercepted a truck and seized 900 cartons of liquor at the Bidoli checkpost on the Uttar Pradesh-Haryana border, Superintendent of Police Vinit Jaisval said.

In Kairana, 400 cartons of liquor were seized and two persons arrested. The liquor was being smuggled from Haryana to Bihar, he said. PTI CORR

