Sonia Approves New City Congress Committees in 3 UP Districts

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Congress on Friday set up three city committees of the party in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, Sultanpur and Robertsganj.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the creation of the committees, a party statement said.

Last year, the Congress had appointed Ajay Kumar Lallu as its Uttar Pradesh president, replacing Raj Babbar. The party had revamped the state unit by bringing in four vice presidents, 12 general secretaries and 24 secretaries.

