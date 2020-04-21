Sonowal Urges Village Headmen, Tea Garden Sardars to Monitor Smooth Distribution of Essential Commodities

Guwahati, Apr 21 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday asked village headmen and tea garden sardars to monitor smooth distribution of essential commodities, supplied by the state government, among the poor and needy.

Interacting with 3,500 village headmen and tea garden sardars, the chief minister urged them to play an active role in generating awareness among the people on the importance of maintaining social distancing in their respective areas to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonowal informed them that the state government has relaxed lockdown conditions for taking up farm activities as per guidelines of the Centre, provided the farmers strictly adhere to the norms of social distancing, an official release said.

The chief minsiter also appealed to them to ensure that all health advisories and lockdown guidelines are maintained by the farmers and other villagers of their respective areas.

Reaffirming his governments commitment to ensure the well being of all tea garden workers, he said that the state government has allowed plucking of tea leaves by engaging 50 per cent workers as per direction of the Central government.

He also urged the sardars to ensure use of mask by the tea garden workers at their work place and availability of adequate water and soap for regular handwashing in coordination with tea garden management and the local administration.

The chief minister also asked them to ensure that all garden workers receive adequate government assistance and other facilities.

The village headmen and garden sardars assured the chief minister that they would ensure complete compliance of lockdown norms and monitor smooth distribution of government aid and assistance in their respective areas.

