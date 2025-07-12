New Delhi, July 12: Noting that the world is realising India's two immense powers of demography and democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that youths are both capital and guarantee for the country's bright future and Centre is continuously working to turn this into a "source of prosperity." Addressing the appointees at the 16th edition of Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Modi said, "Today, the world accepts that India has two immense powers - demography and democracy, that is, the largest youth population and the largest democracy. This strength of the youth is both the capital and the guarantee of a bright future for our India. Our government is working to convert this capital into a formula for prosperity."

Highlighting the outcomes from his recent visit to five nations, PM Modi said that the agreements signed bilaterally with these countries will give a major boost to the manufacturing and service sectors of the country, which will ultimately benefit the youth of the country. "Two days ago, I returned after travelling to five countries. The echo of India's youth power was heard in every country. During this period, all the agreements that were made will benefit India's youth. India will benefit significantly in the coming days from the agreements made in various sectors, including defence, pharma, digital technology, energy, and rare earth minerals. India's manufacturing and service sectors will get a huge boost," he said. PM Modi Drum Skills: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tries His Hand at Playing Namibian Traditional Drums After Arriving in Namibia's Windhoek (Watch Video).

Emphasising the changing landscape of jobs, the Prime Minister said that the Centre's policies have been reformed to meet the modern needs. He stated, "With the changing times, in the 21st century, the nature of jobs is also changing. New sectors are emerging; hence, in this decade, India's focus is to prepare its youth for these new opportunities. Many important decisions have also been made for this. Modern policies have been framed keeping in view the modern needs. The ecosystem of startups, innovation and research that is being created is increasing the capability of the youth of the country."

"Today, when I see young people who want to start their own startup, my confidence also increases. I am happy that the youth of my country is moving ahead at a fast pace and with dignity," the PM added. He also congratulated the youths who were given appointment letters at the 16th edition of Rozgar Mela. He further emphasised the principle of "National Service (Rashtriya Sewa)."

"Our campaign of giving permanent jobs to youths in the Central Government is continuing. We have our identity - 'Bina Parchi, Bina Kharchi'. Today, more than 51,000 youths have been given appointment letters. Through such Rozgar Mela, lakhs of youths have got permanent jobs in the Centre. These youths are playing an important role in nation-building. Even today, some of you have started your career... and many friends will give a new impetus to the industrial development of India. Your departments may be different, but the principle is the same. Whatever your department, work, or place is, there is only one principle - 'National Service'. 'Sutr ek, naagrik pratham'. You have got a very big platform for national service. I congratulate all the young people on such a great success and new journey of yours," PM Modi said. Bhagwant Mann Defends His Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi’s Diplomatic Visits, Says ‘Being Punjab CM, I Have Every Right To Question Country’s Foreign Policy’.

PM Modi Distributes Over 51,000 Appointment Letters Under Rozgar Mela

LIVE: PM Shri @narendramodi distributes over 51,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela. https://t.co/IGDBtLOC7i — BJP (@BJP4India) July 12, 2025

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in various government departments and organisations via video conferencing at the 16th edition of Rozgar Mela. The new recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Posts, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, among other departments and ministries. The 16th edition of the employment drive is being conducted at 47 locations across India. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Ministries and Departments.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister's commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation. It will play a significant role in providing meaningful opportunities for the youth to empower themselves and participate in nation-building. So far, more than 10 lakh appointment letters have been issued under the Rozgar Mela initiative across the country.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)