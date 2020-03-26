South Africa's Coronavirus Cases Climb to 927: Official

World. (File Image)

Johannesburg, Mar 26 (AFP) South Africa's confirmed novel coronavirus cases rose sharply on Thursday to 927 from 709 the previous day, on the eve of a three-week lockdown, the government said.

"As of today, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Africa have risen by 218. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 927," the health ministry said in a statement.

The continent's most industrialised country goes under a 21-day military-patrolled total lockdown starting midnight Thursday in a bid to control the spread of the virus.

Addressing police officers just before they started deploying on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa, warned people who try to violate the lockdown that they will "meet the full might of the law". (AFP)

