Special Train from Goa to Himachal Pradesh to Run on May 13 or 14

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): A special train for people stranded in Goa to Una will be run on May 13 or 14, according to an official statement by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Office."On the request of the state government, the Union Government has agreed to run a special train from Thivim/Margao/Karamali (Goa) to Una to facilitate the movement of the people of Himachal Pradesh stranded in Goa. This was stated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while interacting through video conferencing from Shimla with the people of state stranded in various parts of Goa due to the countrywide lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic," read the statement.Chief Minister said he has requested the Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to ply a special train from Goa to Una in Himachal Pradesh to facilitate the people to reach the State. He said that the Union Railways Minister has agreed that a special train would start from Goa on 13th or 14th of May to carry the Himachalis back home.As many as 1,204 people of the state were stranded in Goa which includes 398 from Mandi district, 246 from Kullu district, 241 from Kangra district, 105 from Chamba district, 70 from Shimla district and 43 from Solan district. "After their homecoming, they will have to remain under home quarantine," the CM said. (ANI)

