Kochi, Jan 18 (PTI) Kerala Blasters FC restricted NorthEast United FC to a goalless draw in their Indian Super League here on Saturday.

The home team showed exceptional defensive prowess to hold the Highlanders at bay and secure a point despite playing with 10 men for over 60 minutes of the game.

Also Read | Australian Open 2025 Day 7 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek Move to Round Four; Power Couple Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils Advance in Single’s Categories.

Jithin MS, who scored his opening goal of the season in the last match, came close to getting the Highlanders the lead as he got to the end of a delivery by Mohammed Bemammer following a corner. His shot lacked direction though, and ended high and wide on the left as it was hit from distance in the 12th minute.

The game took a decisive turn in the 30th minute with Aibanbha Dohling of the Kerala Blasters FC getting sent off for violent conduct. This gave the Highlanders, the league's joint-highest scoring team (31), a fantastic chance to optimise their one-man advantage.

Also Read | IND 62-42 SA | India vs South Africa Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Semifinal Highlights: India Clinch Victory in Nail-Biting Contest, to Face Nepal in Final.

Noah ensured a formidable start for the home team in the second half, teaming up with Milos Drincic to test the NorthEast United FC defence. His vicious effort from the right foot was saved at the centre of the goal by Gurmeet Singh.

NorthEast United FC responded with Guillermo Fernández and Buanthanglun Samte joining hands near the box for the latter to find a pocket of space on the left and hit a shot with his left feet in the 56th minute that missed the target in the right.

Twelve minutes later, Nestor Albiach set up a pass for Ajaraie outside the box and the forward didn't build up the move, instead exploring the space inside the Kerala Blasters FC box to make a shot that landed high above the net.

Fernández had a defining opportunity land to him in the 82nd minute, having the chance to net the ball from inside the box with his right feet, but an organised Kerala Blasters FC defence thwarted that danger collectively, earning a hard-fought point from the draw.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)