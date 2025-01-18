Day 7 of the ongoing Australian Open 2025 in Melbourne witnessed joy, heartbreak, and surprises in a thrilling day of tennis action. Day 7 is generally considered a moving round, where the top contenders get separated from the rest of the playing field, and stake claim to the coveted Australian Open title. Novak Djokovic 'Befriends' Random Heckler During Australian Open 2025 On-Court Interview, Spectators Enjoy His Funny Answers (Watch Video).

Defending champion Jannik Sinner notched up an easy win over Marcos Giron, clinching the match 6-3,6-4, 6-2. In the biggest upset so far in the men's section, Gael Monfils ended fourth seed Taylor Fritz's Australian Open 2025 journey in Round 3, claiming a fourth-setter match 6-3, 5-7,6-7, 4-6.

Australian Open 2024 runner-up Iga Swiatek had to hardly drop a sweat against Emma Raducanu, winning the match 6-1,6-0. Danielle Collins, who made headlines for her off-court antics with fans, got knocked out of the tournament by Madison Keys in a 4-6,4-6 defeat. In the second upset of the day, Elina Svitolina beat fourth seed Jasmine Paolini 2-6,6-4,6-0 after suffering a loss in the first set. Interestingly, Svitolina's husband Monfils also defeated the men's fourth seed as stated above. Novak Djokovic Supports Danielle Collins' 'Criticised' Celebration at Australian Open 2025, Says 'Big Fan of What She Did' (Watch Video).

India men's doubles campaign in the Australian Open 2025 ended after the pair of N. Sriram Balaji and Miguel Angel Reyes Varela suffered a 6-7,6-4,3-6 defeat against the Spanish pair of Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral.

Other Top Results at Australian Open 2025 Day 7

The eighth seed in the women's section, Emma Navarro moved to Round 4 after a 6-4,3-6,6-4 win over Ons Jabeur.

Elena Rybakina, who is seeded sixth in the tournament, claimed a comfortable 6-3,6-4 win over Dayana Yastremska.

In a marathon game, Alex de Minaur outplayed Francisco Cerundolo in a close match after dropping the first set.

Day 8 of the Australian Open 2025 will see star players - men's and women's - back on the tennis court, including the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz, and Novak Djokovic. India's Rohan Bopanna will also be in action in Round 2 of mixed doubles with partner Zhang Shuai and will go up against Taylor Townsend and Hugo Nys.

