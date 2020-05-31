Sports News | 13 Sri Lanka Cricketers to Resume Training on June 1

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 31 (ANI): The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Sunday announced that its 13 players will return to training on June 1, strictly adhering to the health regulations imposed by the Government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The selected squad of 13 members will undergo a 12-day 'Residential Training Camp' at the CCC, Colombo, whilst they will stay as a group in a hotel during the entirety of the camp, the SLC said in a statement.

The players taking part in the camp represents a general squad chosen from across all formats, and primarily consist of bowlers, as they need more time for 'conditioning' before going into active competition.

SLC has taken all required measures in consultation with the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Health to ensure the safety of every individual involved in this exercise, and has formulated a set of procedures to adhere, during the camp period and before.

"All vehicles involved in the program will be disinfected before commencing the 'Residential Camp' and also during the camp period. Members taking part in the camp, will not be allowed to leave the hotel premises or the practice venue to attend personal matters during the training period," the board further said.

On Monday, June 1 the squad will conduct in-house fitness training at the hotel while ground training will start from Tuesday, June 2. However, the bord has not yet revealed the names of the players called for the camp.

After England and West Indies, Sri Lanka became the first Asian country and third cricket playing nation to resume players training after coronavirus enforced break.

On Saturday, South Africa also allowed training and playing of professional non-contact sport, a decision welcomed by its cricket board.

"This is a big boost for the operational side of our cricket," Cricket South Africa's (CSA) acting chief executive, Jacques Faul, said in a statement. (ANI)

