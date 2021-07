New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): 14-year-old Aditya Mittal on Thursday earned his first Grandmaster title. He achieved the feat in the ongoing Serbian Open. Mittal scored 7/9 including three consecutive wins against GMs to win his first Grandmaster title.

"BREAKING! 14-year-old Aditya Mittal earns his first Grandmaster norm at the Serbia Open. After a rocky start,@mittal_im (2438) scored 7/9, including three consecutive wins against GMs to win his 1st GM norm and gain 20+ elo points," Chess.com-India's official handle tweeted.

In June, Abhimanyu Mishra became the youngest chess grandmaster in history. The 12-year-old player from New Jersey scored his third GM norm in Budapest, having already crossed the required 2500 Elo rating barrier.

"On Wednesday, Mishra won the biggest game of his short but sweet career so far. He defeated the 15-year-old Indian GM Leon Luke Mendonca with the black pieces, securing a performance rating higher than 2600 over nine rounds," stated an official release on Chess.com.

Mishra broke GM Sergey Karjakin's record that was standing for 19 years. On August 12, 2002, Karjakin, a world championship challenger in 2016, secured the grandmaster title at the age of 12 years and seven months. Mishra, born on February 5, 2009, took 12 years, four months, and 25 days to obtain the highest title in chess. (ANI)

