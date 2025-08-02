Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): Opening day of the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship saw some dominating performances with Goans Hockey, Hockey Gujarat and Hockey Mizoram winning their respective Division 'C' matches while Manipur Hockey, Assam Hockey, Hockey Himachal & Delhi won their respective Division 'B' matches, according to a release from Hockey India.

In the first Division 'C' match of the day, Goans Hockey defeated Jammu & Kashmir 2-1, with Prachi Parshuram Yadav (16') and Rubi Rathore (19') scoring for Goans Hockey, while Anjali (34') scored the only goal for Jammu & Kashmir.

In the next match, Hockey Gujarat had a dominating performance against Telangana Hockey, with Gujarat's Dhruviba Parmar (6', 27') and Puriben Parmar (33', 47') scoring two goals each for their team. Hockey Gujarat won 4-1 against Telangana Hockey, with Kancharla Akshaya being the lone scorer for Telangana Hockey.

In the final Division 'C' match of the day, Hockey Mizoram defeated Raj 12-0 in a one-sided match. Hockey Mizoram Captain Lalneihpuii (16', 44', 48') and Z Laldintluangi (16', 20', 39') scored a hat-trick each, while F Lalbiaksiami (12', 35') scored two goals for her team.

The remaining goals for Hockey Mizoram were scored by Ruthi Lallawmzuali (60'), Zothanmawii (52'), Lalchhanchhuahi (41'), and C Malsawmzeli (29').

In the first Division 'B' match, Manipur Hockey won 5-0 against Kerala Hockey, with Ritu Devi Laishram (45', 52', 56') scoring a hat-trick for her team, while Priya Devi Mutum (9') and Natali Chanu Leishangthem (41') scored a goal each.

The next match saw Assam Hockey defeat Le Puducherry Hockey 5-0, with Assam's Ashmita Tigga (18', 25', 60') scoring a hat-trick and captain Sumitra Swargiari (2') and Sagarika Barman (21') scoring the remaining two goals.

The penultimate match of the day saw Hockey Himachal defeat Hockey Arunachal 6-2, with Khushi Verma (14', 35', 37') scoring a hat-trick, Jyoti (28', 42') scoring two goals, and Mitali Sharma (7') scoring one goal for Hockey Himachal while Birang Hassa (59') and Rabia Khan (55') scored a goal each for Hockey Arunachal.

The final match of the day saw Delhi defeat Hockey Association of Bihar 6-3 in a closely contested match till the final quarter. Nisha (5'), Kumari Priya (8'), Dipika (56'), and Anshika (13', 50', 59') scored for Delhi, while Kumari Sanjana Bharti (6'), Kumari Sharda (36'), and captain Kumari Rishu (48') scored for Hockey Association of Bihar. (ANI)

