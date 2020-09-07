Manchester, September 7: Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for the coronavirus. The players have not displayed any symptoms and are in self-isolation. Ahead of the new season, the official social media-page page of Manchester City has wished for the quick recovery of the duo. Manchester City Will Come Back Stronger Next Season, Says Pep Guardiola.

City says “everyone at the club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.” City starts its season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sept. 21 after being given the opening weekend off following its participation in the Champions League quarterfinals in August.

Meanwhile, Manchester City's first game of the new season is away at Wolves, live on Monday Night Football, on September 21.

