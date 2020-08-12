Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) Karan Tiwari (25), a local-level cricket player who bowled in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy nets, allegedly committed suicide here, an official of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said on Tuesday.

Tiwari allegedly hanged himself at his house in Gokulnagar at Goregaon East on Monday night, he said.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Latest News Live, August 11: David Warner Praises Former SRH Skipper Kane Williamson.

An accidental death report was registered at Kurar Police Station and probe was on, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)