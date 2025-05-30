New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): A landmark 25th edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative, termed Tiranga Rally, is set for Sunday, across the nation. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya will lead this special edition in the national capital, scheduled at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium.

With World Bicycle Day scheduled for Sunday's event will not only reinforce the message of cycling's big role in fitness but also serve as a collective tribute to India's armed forces. A footfall of over 1,200 cyclists in the national capital is expected and simultaneously, over 2,000 locations across the nation will lend hand in organising events this Sunday, according to a press release from SAI Media.

As part of the event, the Governor of Odisha, Hari Babu Kambhampati, will flag off the Bhubaneswar edition of the Tiranga Rally, further signifying the pan-India importance of the initiative. Joining the Delhi leg of the rally alongside Mansukh Mandaviya will be prominent personalities from sports and entertainment, including Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, international wrestler Sarita Mor, Bollywood actor Sharvari, and former cricketer and selector Saba Karim.

A host of activities, which include some significant project launches, are planned in the presence of Mandaviya. The Tiranga Rally will mark a high point in the Fit India movement's efforts to make fitness accessible, inclusive, and patriotic.

With roads across the nation turning into open-air cycling tracks and families, students, influencers, and senior citizens joining in, the initiative is building a culture of health that spreads over various demographics and scenic locations in the country.

Since its inception in December 2024, the Sundays on Cycle initiative has witnessed phenomenal reach--having touched over 5,500 locations and seeing participation from more than 3 lakh citizens.

The movement has also garnered over 3.44 billion digital impressions, with support pouring in from icons like Sania Mirza, Milind Soman, Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Imtiaz Ali, Shankar Mahadevan, and the legendary Dara Singh, among others.

Several Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres as well as Khelo India Centres (KICs) feature community-focused fitness activities such as zumba, rope-skipping, guided yoga sessions, and free health check-ups by experts from the National Centre of Sports Sciences and Research (NCSSR) during the Sundays on Cycle events. (ANI)

