New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship officially kicked off on Friday at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Wrestling Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, amidst much enthusiasm and fervour. Organised by Yogasana Bharat in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the championship brings together top athletes from over 20 Asian nations to celebrate the spirit of Yogasana as a competitive sport.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as the Chief Guest and Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as the Guest of Honour.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Indigenous Anti-Drone System Safeguarding Airspace During Ongoing Indian Premier League All Over India.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded the efforts of Yogasana Bharat and Indraprastha Yogasana in hosting the championship. "Witnessing the energy of the 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship fills me with joy, and I congratulate Yogasana Bharat for this path-breaking championship and recognise the efforts of Indraprastha Yogasana. I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the athletes from over 20 countries, the more than 200 players gathered here. This championship is not just an event; it marks a new beginning for India, Asia, and the world in celebrating Yoga as a global sport," Gupta said, according to a press release issued by SAI.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, while addressing the audience, said, "At a time when India's pride is moving forward on the global stage, witnessing international competitions like this championship has been an inspiring experience. The knowledge, science and rich cultural heritage of India are once again redefining our global identity. We support yogasana as a sport to grow and hold more international championships in India. I am confident that India's success in the upcoming championships will continue to reflect our deep-rooted culture and traditions. Whether national or international, every event will carry forward the spirit of India." (ANI)

Also Read | DC vs RCB Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Match 46.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)