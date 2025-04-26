New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): It's a historic moment for India as Yogasana (India ka Sport) has taken centre stage at the 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship, inaugurated on Friday April 25 with a vibrant opening ceremony at the KD Jadhav Indoor Arena, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi, as per a release from Sai media.

Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Yogasana Bharat and the Asian Yogasana Federation, the championship brings together over 200 elite athletes from more than 20 Asian countries to celebrate and compete in the dynamic and fast-growing discipline of Yogasana Sport.

The event was inaugurated by Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, who emphasised India's global leadership in wellness and sports. " Yoga is a priceless gift from our Upanishads, lovingly nurtured by our sages and offered to the world as a path to harmony, health and discipline. Today, through initiatives like the Yogasana Sport Championship, we are transforming this ancient wisdom into a global movement. The light of Yogasana has already begun to shine across the globe--and I firmly believe that in the near future, we will see Yogasana as a recognised sport on the Olympic stage," said Mansukh Mandaviya.

The ceremony featured traditional lamp lighting, the Indian National Anthem presented by deaf divyang athletes, and artistic cultural performances by Arwachin School and Dhruv Global School, showcasing the spiritual and physical essence of yoga through movement.

In his special address, Yogrishi Swami Ramdev, President of World Yogasana, shared his vision of a world where Yoga is not just a practice, but a medal-winning, regulated sport: "Yogasana's are not merely a physical discipline it is a journey that refines the body, senses and mind, bringing grace, tolerance and strength to life. But true yoga goes beyond. When practised with sincerity and constancy, it elevates the individual to a higher state of being, transforming man into Narayana and the living being into Brahma. As we celebrate Yogasana as a sport, let it also be a reminder that yoga must be lived, not just learned so that our character reflects it and the world is inspired to walk the path of a yogi."

As part of the ceremony, team captains from all the participating nations were introduced, followed by a commemorative photo session with dignitaries. Countries represented include Japan, China, Iran, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, UAE and more, showcasing the widespread enthusiasm for Yogasana Sport across Asia.

The event was further elevated by a special message from the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who stated, "More than just a sporting competition, it is a vibrant confluence of cultures, traditions, and values. May this Championship set new and inspiring benchmarks in sporting excellence and foster invaluable cultural exchange, inspiring youth to wholeheartedly embrace Yoga as a meaningful way of life."

The 2nd Asian Yogasana Championship continues through April 27, with competitions across artistic, rhythmic and team categories. The event not only spotlights athleticism but also celebrates Yoga's enduring impact on mental clarity, balance and holistic well-being. (ANI)

