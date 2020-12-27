Melbourne, Dec 27 (PTI) Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane scored a fine century as India reached 277 for five against Australia before rain forced an early stumps on the second day of the second Test here on Sunday.

Rahane showed great determination as he made an unbeaten 200-ball 104, studded with 12 hits to the fence.

Rahane (104) and Ravindra Jadeja (40) were at the crease when the stumps were drawn with India leading by 82 runs.

In the third session, Rahane and Jadeja added 104 runs without losing a wicket.

Australia were all out for 195 in their first innings on the opening day.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings: 195 all out in 72.3 overs

India 1st innings: 277 for 5 in 91.3 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 104 not out; Mitchell Starc 2/61, Pat Cummins 2/71). PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)