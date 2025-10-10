New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): An unbeaten 162-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudarshan took India's total to 220/1 at the end of the second session of the second and final Test of the two-match series against the West Indies side being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Friday.

At the stroke of Tea on Day 1 of the Test match, the Shubman Gill-led side are 220/1 in 58 overs with Jaiswal and Sudarshan unbeaten on the crease. The hosts scored 126 runs without losing any wickets in this session.

Also Read | India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Calls Afghanistan Cricket ‘Truly Impressive’ During Meeting With Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Team India resumed the second session from 94/1 in 28 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal (40*) and Sai Sudarshan (16*) unbeaten on the crease.

The hosts completed the 100-run mark in the 29th over as Jaiswal slammed a boundary on the second ball of the over. In the same over, the left-hand opener completed his fifty as he smashed a boundary on the bowling of Jayden Seales.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play With MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in 7v7 Celebrity Match During GOAT India Tour 2025 Mumbai Event?.

The Shubman Gill-led side touched the 150-run mark in the 41st over of the innings. Sai Sudarshan brought his second half-century in the longest format of the game after playing 87 balls. The Indian Cricket Team touched the 200-run mark in the 51st over.

Earlier in the first session, batters KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out in the middle for the Shubman Gill-led side to open the innings. Both teams played cautiously at the start and later began attacking the opponent's bowlers. The first runs for Team India came on the penultimate ball of the second over as Rahul took a double on the bowling of Phillips.

Jaiswal scored his first runs of the match in the third over as he took a single on the bowling of Jayden Seales. The Indian Cricket Team slammed the first boundary of their innings in the fourth over by Rahul on Phillip's bowling. Jaiswal smashed his first four of the innings in Seales's over.

In the ninth over, KL Rahul hit two consecutive fours on the bowling of Jayden Seales. These two boundaries took Rahul's score to 19 (31) and the team's total to 25/0. In the 16th over of the innings, the hosts scored 10 runs, which helped them to touch the 50-run mark.

At the score of 58, Team India lost the first wicket as the vice-captain of the West Indies team, Jomel Warrican, sent Rahul (38 runs off 54 balls) back to the pavillion through a stumping.

Following the right-hand opener's dismissal, Sai Sudarshan came out in the middle, where he joined left-hand batter Jaiswal. Sudarshan opened his account on the first ball he faced through a boundary on the bowling of Warrican.

The only wicket in the first session was taken by Warrican, who bowled six overs in his spell and conceded just 21 runs, where he bowled one maiden over as well.

Brief Scores: India 220/1 in 58 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 111*, Sai Sudarshan 71*; Jomel Warrican 1/21) vs West Indies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)