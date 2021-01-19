Coimbatore, Jan 19 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu government has identified three places in and around the city to construct an international cricket stadium, state Minister S P Velumani said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of opening of a skating rink here, the Municipal Administration Minister said the land has been identified near Bharathiar University, bypass and another on the outskirts.

The government would build the stadium for the benefit of cricket-lovers of the region, he added.

