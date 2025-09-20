India women's national cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana shattered legendary Virat Kohli's historic record of the fastest century by an Indian player in ODI cricket (men or women). Smriti Mandhana achieved this historic feat in just 50 balls during the third ODI against the Australia women's national cricket team at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, September 20. Previously, Virat Kohli smashed the fastest ODI century by an Indian batter in 52 deliveries during an ODI match against Australia in 2013. Overall, this is Mandhana's 13th ODI century in women's cricket and second fastest, just behind Meg Lanning's 45-ball hundred against the New Zealand women's national cricket team in 2012. Smriti Mandhana Smashes Fastest Fifty by Indian Player in Women's ODI Cricket, Achieves Feat Off 23 Balls During IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025.

Historic Feat by Smriti Mandhana

Fastest Century in indian Odi Cricket🇮🇳 Smriti Mandhana- 50 Balls vs Aus Virat Kohli - 52 balls Vs Aus Virendar Shewag- 60 Balls Vs Nz Virat Kohli- 61 Balls Vs Aus#SmritiMandhana pic.twitter.com/oMyLEgwesj — Rahul. (@raghuls06964523) September 20, 2025

