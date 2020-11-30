New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): 2018 World Championship bronze medalist Simranjit Kaur was among four boxers who were included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) at the 50th Mission Olympic Cell meeting. The other three are Ashish Kumar (men's 75 kg), Satish Kumar (men's 91+ kg) and Pooja Rani (women's 75 kg). All four boxers won Olympic quotas at the Asian Boxing Qualifiers held in March 2020.

"2012 Olympic bronze medalist and 6-time world champion MC Mary Kom who participates in women's 51 kg was among 6 boxers retained in TOPS after a performance review," SAI said in a release.

"The other boxers retained in the scheme include Kavinder Singh Bisht, Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik, Vikas Krishan and Lovlina Borgohain," it added.

Nikhat Zareen (women's 51 kg) and Sonia Chahal (women's 57 kg) and Shiva Thapa (men's 63 Kg) were moved to the TOPS Developmental group from the Core Group. Zareen participates in the same weight category as MC Mary Kom who has won the Olympic quota while Thapa participates in the same weight category as Manish Kaushik who has also earned a quota.

On Sunday, eight track and field athletes were included in the core group of the TOPS while seven track and field athletes were included in the TOPS developmental group.

Shivpal Singh (Men's Javelin Throw and qualified for Olympics), Annu Rani (Women's Javelin Throw), KT Irfan (Men's 20km walk and qualified for Olympics), Arokia Rajiv (Men's 400m and 4x400m relay), Noah Nirmal Tom (Men's 400m and 4x400m relay), Alex Anthony (Men's 400m and 4x400m relay), MR Poovamma (Women's 400m and 4x400m relay) and Dutee Chand (Women's 100m and 200m) were inducted into the TOPS scheme. India earned an Olympic quota in the Mixed 4x400m relay at the 2019 World Championships.

Following performance review, nine athletes have been retained in the TOPS scheme including Neeraj Chopra, Hima Das and Tajinder Pal Singh Toor. Triple Jumper Arpinder Singh was excluded from the TOPS scheme, the SAI had said.Harsh Kumar (Men's 400m and 4x400m relay), Veeramani Revathi (Women's 400m and 4x400m relay), Vithya R (Women's 400m and 4x400m relay), Tejaswin Shankar (Men's High Jump), Shaili Singh (Women's Long Jump), Sandra Babu (Women's Triple Jump) and Harshita Sehrawat (Women's Hammer Throw) were included in TOPS developmental group. (ANI)

