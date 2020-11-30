Lionel Messi’s tribute to late football star Diego Maradona has grabbed headlines. Not only did he attempt a ‘Hand of God’ goal celebration during their match against Osasuna but also he flaunted the Newell’s Old Boy's shirt which was a perfect tribute to the late star. Messi was praised by the fans and even Ronaldo Keoman but this tribute surely did not go down well with the Disciplinary Code of RFEF and it is very likely that the La Liga Giants might face a fine of €3000. The news of Diego Maradona shook the fans all around the world and Lionel Messi is the worst affected by the same. He had also posted a picture with Diego Maradona on social media. Lionel Messi Almost Pulls Off Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ Goal During Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2020-21 (Watch Video).

Talking about the fine, Nothing is confirmed as yet about the fine but there are several reports claiming that this could happen. As per the rules of FIFA, the removal of shirts across all competitions is prohibited. It is said that the Catalan Giants have breached Article 91 of the RFEF Disciplinary Code. But looking at the reason for the removal of the shirt, it could be the case that this instance could be overlooked. Talking about the match, the first goal was netted by Martin Braithwaite at the 29th minute of the match and then Antoine Greizmann made it to the scoresheet with a stunner. By half-time Barcelona was on 2-0.

Phillippe Coutinho netted the third goal for the team and took the team to 3-0. Just when the fans were waiting for a goal from Messi, he pulled off a stunner and took the team to 4-0. Lionel Messi post this flaunted Newell’s Old Boy's shirt and posed like Diego Maradona.

