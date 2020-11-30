FC Goa will take on NorthEast United in match 12 of the Indian Super League 2020-21. The clash will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on November 30, 2020 (Monday). The teams have met each other 12 times with The Gaurs holding the upper hand in head to head record winning five and losing two. Five encounters have ended in a draw. Recent encounters have followed the same suit with The Guars winning two of the last five matches. Federico Gallego, Kwesi Appiah, Alberto Noguera & Other Key Players to Watch Out for in FCG vs NEUFC ISL Match.

NorthEast United have made a brilliant start to their season amassing four points from their opening two fixtures while FC Goa have struggled and have just one point on the board to show for their efforts. The Gaurs will look to bounce back from the disappointing loss against Mumbai City while The Highlanders will be hoping to build on their unbeaten start. FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United – January 8, 2020 – FC Goa won 2-0

FC Goa dominated the game but had to wait before confirming all three points in the game. The Gaurs had the lion’s share of possession but were lucky as a Komorski own-goal gave the home team the lead in the second half. Ferran Coronimas then scored a let penalty in the final minutes of the match to give Goa the win.

NorthEast United vs FC Goa – November 1, 2019 – Match Drawn 2-2

Hugo Boumous gave FC Goa the lead but Asamoah Gyan levelled for the home team. Redeem Tlang put NorthEast United ahead with 15 minutes remaining but Manvir Singh grabbed the headlines with an injury-time equaliser.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC – December 14, 2018 – FC Goa Won 5-1

All six goals came in the second half with Ferran Corominas scoring a brace and Edu Bedia, Boumous and Miguel Fernandez scoring the other three for Goa. Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the consolation goal for NorthEast United.

NorthEast United vs FC Goa – October 01, 2018 – Match Drawn 2-2

Ferran Corominas was once again at his best as the Brazilian out Goa ahead with a brace in 28 minutes after Federico Gallego had scored for the Highlanders early in the first half. Bartholomew Ogbeche levelled the scores for NorthEast in the second-half.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United – February 04, 2018 – Match Drawn 2-2

Mandar Rao Desai put FC Goa ahead but NorthEast United levelled through Marcinho three minutes later. Corominas, however, love scoring against NorthEast United and he put Goa ahead in the 53rd minute before John Jairo Mosquera levelled for the Highlanders.

