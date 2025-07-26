Manchester, Jul 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on Day 4 of the fourth Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st innings: 358

England 1st innings (Overnight 544/7):

Zak Crawley c Rahul b Jadeja 84

Ben Duckett c (sub) Jurel b Kamboj 94

Ollie Pope c Rahul b Washington 71

Joe Root st (sub) Jurel b Jadeja 150

Harry Brookst (sub) Jurel b Washington 3

Ben Stokes c Sudharsan b Jadeja 141

Jamie Smith c (sub) Jurel b Bumrah 9

Chris Woakes b Siraj 4

Liam Dawson b Bumrah 26

Brydon Carse c Siraj b Jadeja 47

Jofra Archer (not out) 2

Extras: (B-8, LB-15, NB-14, W-1) 38

Total: (all out in 157.1 overs) 669

Fall of wickets: 1-166, 2-197, 3-341, 4-349, 5-499, 6-515, 7-528, 8-563, 9-658.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 33-5-112-2, Anshul Kamboj 18-1-89-1, Mohammed Siraj 30-4-140-1, Shardul Thakur 11-0-55-0, Ravindra Jadeja 37.1-0-143-4, Washington Sundar 28-4-107-2.

India 1st Innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Root b Woakes 0

KL Rahul batting 1

Sai Sudharsan c Brook b Woakes 0

Shubman Gill batting 0

Extras: 0

Total: (for two wickets in three overs) 1

Bowling: Chris Woakes 2-2-0-2, Jofra Archer 1-0-1-0. PTI

