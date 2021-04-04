New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Australia batsman David Warner on Sunday wished his wife Candice Warner on the occasion of their sixth marriage anniversary.

Taking to Instagram the swashbuckling opener shared a couple of pictures with his wife and wrote, "6 years strong, Happy Anniversary my love. I love you with all my heart. @candywarner1 #love #together."

Candice also posted pictures with David and captioned the post, "6 years married and a lifetime to go. Happy Wedding anniversary my darling husband. I love you @davidwarner31."

Warner joined his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Friday. On Saturday, he asked fans to suggest things which he can do to kill time during week-long quarantine.

The Hyderabad-based side's skipper will be in quarantine for the next seven days in his hotel room as per BCCI's SOPs for IPL 2021.

The Warner-led side had won five out of their last six games to qualify for the playoffs in the 13th edition of the tournament and the team will be looking to carry forward the momentum in this year's IPL.

Before leaving for India, Warner posted a picture with his wife Candice Warner on social media and said "last wine together" and added it was time to pack the bags and head to India.

"Our last wine together for a few months, blessed to have spent some quality time at home but it's time to pack the bags and head to India. Love you lots darling @candywarner1 #cricket #ipl #india #missyou," Warner wrote in an Instagram post.

Warner is the third-highest run-scorer and highest among foreign players in the tournament. So far, he has racked up 5,254 runs from 142 matches at an average of 42.71. The southpaw has slammed four tons and 48 fifties in the league.

SRH will begin their IPL 14 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 11. (ANI)

