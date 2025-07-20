Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 20 (ANI): The 134th Durand Cup, beginning July 23rd, 2025, has 10 matches lined up across the five host cities of Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Shillong, Kokrajhar and Imphal, in what promises to be an exciting week one of footballing action, particularly with popular home favourites looking to wrest an early advantage with strong starts.

Top Indian Super League (ISL) teams Emami East Bengal FC (16-time former winners) and Jamshedpur FC (former ISL League Winners Shield winners) kick-off one after another on the first two match days, while at least three local derbies, featuring other top local contenders like Mohammedan Sporting (former champions), Shillong Lajong FC and Neroca FC (former finalists), are also likely to garner significant local interest, as per a press release from Durand Cup.

With teams like ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant, defending champions NorthEast United FC and ISL side Punjab FC beginning in week two, early three points will give a fillip to the early starters looking to seal knockout berths.

-The openers

The two games down in the plains before moving up to the beautiful hills of the North East, features giants East Bengal against Bengaluru League top division side South United FC in a tricky Group A opener, also the first game of the tournament, at home at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata.

That will be followed the next day by Jamshedpur taking on Nepal's Tribhuvan Army at their home at the JDR Tata Sports Complex in the Steel City. The Red Miners also play their second Group C game in week one, against the Malaysian Army outfit this time and nothing short of two wins will satisfy their growing fan base.

Likewise, now with a new line-up of foreign recruits in their camp, fans of the Red & Gold brigade will demand nothing less than a confident win in their opener.

-The three derbies

The first derby of the 134th Durand Cup, this year features a different kind of Kolkata derby, with the century-old Mohammedan Sporting taking on Calcutta Premier Division League rivals Diamond Harbour FC (DHFC), the I-League 2 champions. Mohammedan are looking for their first win over the newly formed and fast rising outfit, with DHFC winning one of the two matches played between them so far.

The second will see the ever-popular Shillong Lajong FC, take on another Shillong side Rangdaijed United, with both teams on the path to regain lost glory. The Shillong derby will be played at the JLN stadium as the opening game of Group E.

The final derby of week one will witness the famous Imphal derby between old rivals Neroca FC and TRAU FC as the Durand Cup makes a return to the capital of Manipur. It will sure be a treat to see the picturesque Khuman Lampak packed with football lovers once again.

-The debutants

Week one will also see some exciting talent from Durand Cup debutants flaunt their expertise and skills on the national stage for the first time. Besides South United and DHFC mentioned above, the likes of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and their first Group D opponents and fellow debutants Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC at Kokrajhar's SAI stadium on July 27, will also be looking to make their mark.

Naamdhari FC from Punjab, will be yet another Durand debutant in action in the final game of week one on July 30, when they take on South United FC in what will be the latter's final and the former's first game in Group A.

If morning shows the day, week one of the 134th Durand Cup is sure to give great insights to probable knockout berths, by the end of the 10 games. (ANI)

