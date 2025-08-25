New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is all set for another blockbuster season in 2025, from August 29 onwards, with a clash between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas.

In the fast-paced world of PKL, the coaches along with the players play a crucial role in determining the success of a team. Let us look at the head coaches of all teams, some of them being highly influential figures in the history of Indian kabaddi.

-Bengal Warriorz: Naveen Kumar

Bengal Warriorz appointed Naveen Kumar as their new head coach ahead of the PKL Season 12. The player-turned-coach from Haryana brings a wealth of experience to the Warriorz set-up.

The former India international won multiple gold medals, including at the 10th South Asian Games (2006), the 15th Asian Games (2006), the 2nd Kabaddi World Cup (2007), and the 2nd Asian Indoor Games (2007), as per a PKL press release.

Kumar has previously coached several national and international teams, including the Indian Navy and the Sports Authority of India teams.

Meanwhile, the PKL Season 7 winners parted ways with Prashant Surve after the Warriorz failed to qualify for the Playoffs last season.

-Bengaluru Bulls: BC Ramesh

Two-time PKL title-winning coach BC Ramesh was named Bengaluru Bulls' new head coach for the PKL Season 12. Ramesh guided Bengal Warriorz to their maiden PKL title in Season 7, and later helped Puneri Paltan clinch their first-ever PKL trophy in Season 10.

Interestingly, BC Ramesh was the assistant coach of the Bulls when they won their only PKL title in the 2018-19 season.

The Arjuna Awardee, Ramesh takes over the mantle from former head coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat, who was the longest-serving coach in PKL and was released by the franchise after 11 years.

-Dabang Delhi K.C.: Joginder Narwal

PKL Season 8 winners Dabang Delhi K.C. have decided to stick with Joginder Narwal as their head coach for the upcoming season.

Under his guidance, the New Delhi-based franchise emerged as one of the most dominant teams in the Pro Kabaddi League last season. Dabang Delhi K.C. stormed into the PKL Season 11 playoffs after finishing second on the points table with 13 wins in 22 games.

A former defender, Joginder previously guided the franchise to their maiden PKL title as a captain in 2018.

-Gujarat Giants: Jaivir Sharma

Two-time PKL finalists Gujarat Giants have roped in Jaivir Sharma as their head coach ahead of the PKL Season 12.

With over 30 years of experience, Jaivir is regarded as one of the highly esteemed figures in the Indian kabaddi circuit. Under his tutelage, the Indian team won gold medals at major events, including the Asian Games, the Kabaddi World Cup and the Kabaddi Championships.

He has previously served in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) since 1992 and played an instrumental role in developing and producing kabaddi stars.

Jaivir has replaced former head coach Ram Mehar Singh, who was released after the Giants finished 11th last season.

-Haryana Steelers: Manpreet Singh

After guiding Haryana Steelers to their maiden PKL triumph last season, Manpreet Singh will continue as their head coach for the upcoming edition.

Under his guidance, the Steelers have been one of the standout teams in the Pro Kabaddi since his appointment in 2022. The Manpreet Singh-coached Steelers earlier finished runners-up in Season 10.

A former Pro Kabaddi champion as a player with Patna Pirates, Manpreet began his coaching journey on an impressive note after he led Gujarat Giants to runners-up finishes in Season 5 and 6.

-Jaipur Pink Panthers: Narender Redhu

Two-time PKL champions Jaipur Pink Panthers have appointed Narender Redhu as their new head coach for the forthcoming season.

Considered to be one of the most promising young coaches in the Indian kabaddi circuit, Redhu guided a young Patna Pirates outfit to the PKL Season 11 final. Under his coaching, the Pirates also reached the PKL Season 10 playoffs.

Meanwhile, Redhu has been handed the responsibility after the Pink Panthers parted ways with their former head coach Sanjeev Baliyan.

-Patna Pirates: Anup Kumar

Patna Pirates, the most successful team in PKL history, have named former India kabaddi captain Anup Kumar as their head coach for the PKL Season 12.

The three-time PKL winners have signed Anup to replace former head coach Narender Redhu, who was released after the Pirates lost in the PKL Season 11 Final.

Anup was a member of the Indian national kabaddi team that clinched Asian gold medals in 2010 and 2014, the South Asian gold medal and the Kabaddi World Cup in 2016.

The Arjuna Award winner also guided U Mumba to the final in the first three seasons, including claiming the coveted PKL title in Season 2.

-Puneri Paltan: Ajay Thakur

PKL Season 10 champions Puneri Paltan have announced Ajay Thakur as their head coach for the upcoming season.

The former Indian kabaddi captain has been promoted to the role of head coach after he was appointed as their assistant coach in Season 11.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest kabaddi players of all time, Ajay was part of the Indian kabaddi team that won gold medals at the 2014 Asian Games and the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup. He was awarded the Padma Shri and the Arjuna Award in 2019.

Anup ended his illustrious PKL career with 816 points in 121 matches, including 794 raid points and 22 tackle points.

-Tamil Thalaivas: Sanjeev Baliyan

Tamil Thalaivas have acquired the services of Sanjeev Baliyan as their head coach ahead of Season 12.

The Arjuna Awardee boasts a brilliant coaching record in the PKL, winning titles with Patna Pirates in Season 3 and Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 9.

Under his guidance, the Pink Panthers qualified for the PKL playoffs in the previous three seasons before ending his stint after PKL Season 11.

Ahead of the upcoming season, the Thalaivas have also appointed Suresh Kumar as their assistant coach to return to a traditional coaching structure. The decision comes after the franchise released their former coaches, Udayakumar and Cheralathan Dharmaraj.

-Telugu Titans: Krishan Kumar Hooda

Telugu Titans have retained Krishan Kumar Hooda as their head coach for the PKL Season 12.

Under his tutelage, the Titans missed the PKL Season 11 playoffs by a whisker after finishing seventh.

Having registered 12 wins in 22 matches, the Titans showed promise throughout the season to finish with 66 points, just four points behind sixth-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Earlier in Season 8, the Dronacharya Award winner guided Dabang Delhi K.C. to their first-ever PKL title. Vijay Malik and Naveen Kumar are some of the PKL stars who have grabbed the spotlight under his guidance in the 2021-22 season.

-U Mumba: Anil Chaprana

PKL Season 2 champions U Mumba have named Anil Chaprana as their head coach ahead of the PKL Season 12 Player Auction. Chaprana has been roped in to replace Rakesh Kumar, who was appointed as the team's head coach in February.

Chaprana had earlier served as the head coach of U Mumba and was replaced by Gholamreza Mazandarani in 2022. He later worked as an assistant coach to Narender Redhu at Patna Pirates for one season.

Chaprana returned to U Mumba as assistant coach during PKL Season 11 and helped the team qualify for the Playoffs for the first time since 2019.

-UP Yoddhas: Jasveer Singh

Jasveer Singh will continue as the head coach of UP Yoddhas for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season.

The seasoned head coach joined the team in 2018 after retiring from the army. Since his appointment, the Yoddhas have performed consistently under his guidance.

The Jasveer Singh-coached side was one of the standout teams in PKL Season 11. Having registered 13 victories in 22 games, the Yoddhas finished third on the PKL Season 11 standings with 79 points. Jasveer will be hoping to help his team to title glory in Season 12. (ANI)

