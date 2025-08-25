Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Newcastle United will be facing Liverpool in the English Premier League this evening, with the Reds looking to secure a second win on the bounce. Champions Liverpool defeated Bournemouth in their opening game in what was a brilliant game of football that could have gone either way. The Reds have already lost out to Crystal Palace in the FA Community Shield and they know they are capable of playing at a much higher level. Opponents Newcastle United drew with Aston Villa in their last game and all eyes will be on them as they play their first match of the campaign at St James Park. Piero Hincapie Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur Reportedly Submit Loan Proposal With €60M Obligation to Buy for Bayer Leverkusen Defender as Arsenal Also Make Official Approach .

Alexander Isak has been left out of the squad for Newcastle United following his refusal to train with the first team. Joe Willock has a calf injury and he misses out for the hosts along with Lewis Hall. Anthony Gordon will lead the attack with James Barnes and Anthony Elanga on the wings. Sandro Tonali will be leading the midfield efforts and supported by Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.

Jeremie Frimpong will not be available for Liverpool until the international break due to a hamstring problem. Hugo Ekitike has been in decent form since making his move to the club with Florian Wirtz as the playmaker. Coady Gakpo and Mo Salah on the wings will try and create openings for the visitors. Alexis Mac Allister will form the double pivot in central midfield with Ryan Gravenberch.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Match Details

Match Newcastle United vs Liverpool Date Tuesday, August 26 Time 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool will look to extend their winning run as they visit Newcastle United in the Premier League 2025-26 on Tuesday, August 26. The Fulham vs Manchester United match is set to be played at the St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England and it begins at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). James Trafford Commits Blunder; Manchester City Goalkeeper Misplaces Pass, Joao Palhinha Converts Stray Chance During Premier League 2025-26 Encounter (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Newcastle United vs Liverpool live telecast viewing option is set to be available on Star Sports Select channels. For Newcastle United vs Liverpool online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. It will be a quality game of football with Liverpool securing a 1-2 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).