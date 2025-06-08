London [UK], June 8 (ANI): After a series of heartbreaking losses in the ICC tournament knockout stages and finals, South Africa would be aiming for their first-ever major world title in international cricket as they take on Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's from June 11 onwards.

They overcame an indifferent start to this cycle of the World Test Championship, wherein they lost three of their first four Tests, and went on to deliver a consistent string of results to top the World Test Championship standings with eight wins. Earlier in May, South Africa named a strong 15-player squad that will take on Australia in the big contest.

With Lungi Ngidi joining Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen to form a world-class pace attack and Temba Bavuma leading the lineup consisting of Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, etc., all of them boasting strong bat performances, the Proteas would be aiming to make Australia sweat hard for every wicket and run and take home the gold.

Here is a snapshot of SA's journey to the 'Ultimate Test', spanning six bilateral series:

-versus India [1-1, Home]

Temba Bavuma's side began their World Test Championship campaign with a two-match home series against India in December 2023, as per ICC.

The Proteas flexed their muscle in a convincing victory by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test at Centurion, courtesy of Dean Elgar's magnificent 185 with the bat, even as Kagiso Rabada and Nandre Burger ran through the Indian lineup - snapping up seven wickets each, with Rabada getting a five-wicket haul in the first innings. KL Rahul's 101 in the first innings took India to 245 in the first innings, before Elgar's 185 outbatted India out of the game, taking SA to 408 before the pace-battery ran through India, with Virat Kohli offering resistance with a fiery 76 out of a total of 131 runs. Elgar took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

However, in the second Test at Cape Town, India came back strongly to secure a commanding seven-wicket win as the Proteas witnessed back-to-back batting collapses under the stewardship of Dean Elgar, who stepped in due to Bavuma's injury in the first Test. Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul downed SA for 55 in the first innings while India maintained a lead. In the second innings, while Markram hit a masterclass century, India were left to carry out an easy chase of 79 runs.

India levelled the series as long-time South Africa batter Elgar confirmed his retirement after an 86-Test career.

versus New Zealand [0-2, Away]

South Africa went to New Zealand in February 2024 with a number of changes to their lineup, with Neil Brand taking the reins. Mainstays of the side were busy in the SA20 season two back home.

The Proteas' disappointing outing saw them lose both Test matches. The Kiwis secured a massive win by 281 runs at Mount Maunganui, followed by a seven-wicket triumph at Hamilton in the second Test, securing their first-ever Test series victory against South Africa.

In the first Test, Proteas could not chase down 529 runs assigned by Kiwis thanks to a Rachin Ravindra double ton and Kane Williamson's century, but Bedingham's resilient 87 was a positive.

The second Test was a much balanced one, with Dane Piedt's eight-wicket haul in the match (including a five-wicket haul) and Bedingham's century being the highlights. NZ, though, chased down 267 runs thanks to a masterclass knock from Williamson (133*).

-versus West Indies [1-0, Away]

Bavuma returned to the side, along with several experienced campaigners such as Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, and Keshav Maharaj, for the two-match series in the West Indies in August 2024.

The first Test at the Port of Spain ended in a stalemate. The result meant South Africa were now winless in four Tests on the bounce. Keshav Maharaj's four-wicket hauls in each innings and fifties from Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs served as standouts. Keshav also got the 'Player of the Match' for his efforts.

The visitors, however, returned to fine form in the second Test in Providence, securing a win by 40 runs in a low-scoring thriller as the Proteas bowlers outshone their Caribbean counterparts. WI was shot down for just 222 in a run-chase of 263 runs. Wiaan Mulder took home the POTM honours, with a knock of 42, spells of 4/32 and 2/35.

Maharaj was adjudged Player of the Series Award for his exploits across both Tests as he secured a total of 13 scalps.

-versus Bangladesh [2-0, Away]

Markram donned the captain's armband in this series as Bavuma missed out in Bangladesh owing to injury. Dewald Brevis and Lungi Ngidi were included in the side to substitute for Bavuma and pacer Nandre Burger, who was also ruled out injured.

The first Test at Mirpur saw South Africa march to a comfortable win with seven wickets in hand. Kyle Verrynne's 114 off 144 deliveries in the first innings set the foundation for the Proteas' win. Rabada's six-fer in the second innings left SA with 106 runs to chase down, which they did easily. Kyle's century earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

However, the visitors were an even more formidable force in the second Test at Chattogram, breezing past Bangladesh by an innings and 273 runs. Tony De Zorzi's incredible knock of 177 served as a catalyst, while Rabada lived up to his impressive standards with a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Tony walked away with the POTM honour.

Rabada was adjudged the Player of the Series as he accrued 14 scalps from the two outings, bringing the Proteas' World Test Championship campaign back on track. This was SA's first series win in the subcontinent in a decade.

-versus Sri Lanka [2-0, Home]

Bavuma returned to lead the Test side as Sri Lanka arrived on South African shores for a two-Test match series in November 2024.

The hosts could not have got off to a better start in Durban as they came all guns blazing and forged a 233-run win. Left-arm quick Marco Jansen was the star with the ball to take the POTM award, as he ended up with figures of 7/13 in the first innings and 4/73 in the second innings. Stubbs and Bavuma also hit centuries in the second innings, setting an impossible 516 runs to win for SL.

While there were signs of a Sri Lankan comeback in the second Test in Gqeberha, South Africa brushed them aside quickly to seal another dominant win.

Dane Paterson shone with the ball, notching figures of 5/71 and 2/33 across the two innings to take away the POTM, which included three wickets in an over in a first-innings burst. Rickelton also scored a century in the first inning, along with Kyle, to give SA a huge platform. SL showed immense fight in their chase of 348 but were folded for 238 runs.

Bavuma was named Player of the Series award for his inspirational run with the bat as he seized 327 runs across both Tests, including a century and three fifties.

-versus Pakistan [2-0, Home]

South Africa's final assignment of the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle saw Pakistan visit for a two-Test series in December 2024.

The first Test at Centurion was a close affair, with the hosts edging out by two wickets in a tricky chase that was capped by Jansen and Rabada's memorable stand with the bat, guiding SA to the chase of 148 after they had collapsed to 99/8. Markram got the POTM honours for knocks of 89 and 37.

The win in the Boxing Day Test ensured that South Africa became the first team to qualify for this year's WTC Final.

Eyeing a seventh Test win in a row and wrapping up their campaign in style, the Proteas produced a masterful display in Cape Town. Ryan Rickelton had his finest day as a Proteas red-ball international as he scored an unbeaten 259 off 343 deliveries, with Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne also fashioning tons in the first innings. This helped the Proteas secure a 10-wicket triumph, closing the World Test Championship cycle with 100 points on the board.

Jansen was deemed the Player of the Series for his 10 wickets across the two Tests.

Among the positives for the Proteas en route to Lord's was David Bedingham, who finished as the team's top-scorer with 645 runs across 12 World Test Championship 2023/25 outings at an average of 33.92, with a century and three fifties. Skipper Bavuma was not too far behind with his 609 runs from seven Tests, with two tons and four fifties.

Meanwhile, Rabada was the highest wicket-taker for the Proteas with 47 wickets in 10 Tests.

South Africa Squad for WTC Final: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson. (ANI)

