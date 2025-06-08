Mumbai, June 8: As South Africa aims to secure their first-ever world title during their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, there will be some milestones to tick off for their key players, opener Aiden Markram, pacer Kagiso Rabada and spinner Keshav Maharaj. South Africa, after years of heartbreaks and disappointing exits in ICC tournaments' knockouts and finals, would be aiming to secure their first major trophy at Lord's after beating Australia. ICC WTC 2023–25 Final: Big Milestones Within Reach for Australia’s Usman Khawaja, Cummins Ahead of Title Clash Against South Africa.

For that purpose, it is important that their frontline batters, skipper Temba Bavuma and Markram, and pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen shine. After a disappointing start to their campaign, SA finished the WTC 2023-25 cycle at the top with eight wins and three losses, with one draw.

Markram, who has not yet delivered on big stages for Proteas, will have to play an innings of his life to take down Aussies as he is 143 runs away from 3,000 Test runs. In 45 Tests and 82 innings so far, this talented batter has scored 2,857 runs at an average of 35.71, with seven centuries and 13 fifties, which look quite underwhelming for the undeniable talent and class he oozes.

In four ICC knockout matches, though in ODIs and T20Is, Markram has collected just 68 runs at an average of 22.66, with best score of 31, with no half-centuries to his name.

Also, Proteas frontline pacer Rabada has a chance to up his statistics in Test and international cricket, as he is just a few wickets away from surpassing Proteas icon Allan Donald to become the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests and outclass legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis to become the fifth-highest international wicket-taker for Proteas. ICC WTC 2023–25 Final: Big Milestones Within Reach for Australia’s Usman Khawaja, Cummins Ahead of Title Clash Against South Africa.

Rabada is the fifth-highest wicket-taker for SA in Tests, with 327 scalps at an average of 22.00, best figures of 7/112 and 16 five-wicket hauls. Four more wickets would take him above Donald (330 wickets in 72 Tests from 1992-2002).

The highest wicket-taker for the Proteas in Tests is Dale Steyn, who has taken 439 wickets in 93 Tests at an average of 22.95, with best figures of 7/51 and 26 five-fors. In international cricket, Rabada is in sixth place in all-time charts with 566 wickets in 241 appearances across all formats, at an average of 24.27, with best figures of 7/112 and 18 five-wicket hauls.

Seven more wickets would take him above Kallis, who is placed fifth with 572 wickets in 513 matches at an average of 32.16). The highest wicket-taker in international cricket for SA is Shaun Pollock, with 823 wickets in 414 matches at an average of 23.63, with best figures of 7.87 and 21 five-wicket hauls.

Rabada has a decent knockout stage record in ICC events, with six wickets in four matches at an average of 26.83 and a best spell of 2/14 at an economy rate of 7.00. Maharaj, the premier spinner in the line-up, has a historic first to achieve. ICC Announces Match Officials for World Test Championship 2023-25 Final Between Australia, South Africa.

During the match, he could become the first-ever South African spinner to get 200 Test scalps (two wickets away from it) and the first-ever SA spinner to reach 300 international scalps (six away from it). In 57 Tests, Maharaj has taken 198 wickets at an average of 29.68, with best figures of 9/129 and 11 five-wicket hauls.

In all of international cricket, the 35-year-old has 294 scalps to his name, with an average of 29.74 and best figures of 9/129. Maharaj does not have a spectacular record in ICC tournament knockouts, with just three wickets in four matches at an average of 39.33, with best figures of 2/33, though his economy rate of 4.91 is superb.

South Africa Squad for WTC Final: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.

